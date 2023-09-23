SIU investigating fatal Guelph crash

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man who fled from Guelph police officers Saturday morning.

The SIU says around 9:30 a.m., officers were requested to check on the wellbeing of a man. He was also the subject of an arrest warrant.

Officers found the man in a pickup truck in the area of Victoria Street and York Road.

They say he drove away and officers chased after him.

The SIU says the pickup truck collided with two other vehicles before it rolled several times near Victoria Road South and Clair Road East.

The man, who Guelph police say was from Oxford County, was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Three investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision re-constructionist have been assigned to this case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php