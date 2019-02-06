

CTV Kitchener





The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a crash in Simcoe.

The Norfolk County OPP says that it stopped to investigate a vehicle at a Norfolk Street North address in the early morning of Feb. 6.

According to a press release, the vehicle then left the scene going northbound on Highway 24.

It was later found after being involved in a crash at an address on Old Highway 24.

Two males in the vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road remains closed between Cloet Road and Highway 24.

As a result of the incident, the OPP notified the SIU which has begun an investigation.