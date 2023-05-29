SIU investigating after man shot by Brantford police officer

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Brantford police officer shot a 27-year-old man.

According to a media release from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday, Brantford police officers were on scene in the area of Scenic Ridge Gate near Paris, Ont. to make an arrest.

The SIU said there was an interaction, and an officer discharged his firearm at a man who was in a vehicle.

The man fled in the vehicle, said the SIU.

A short time later, the man was found in the area of St. George Street and Belaire Road in Brantford.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment of an injury resulting from being shot by the officer,” the SIU said.

Brantford Police and OPP tweeted about the incident, asking people to avoid the area.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU.

Please be advised that due to a police investigation, St George Street between Tollgate Road and Queensway Drive are temporarily closed to traffic. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/Ge8Dlp0uxI — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) May 29, 2023