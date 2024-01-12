SIU investigating after Brantford police fire gun

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a police officer fired a gun Friday morning in Brantford.

Around 3:30 a.m. an officer saw a white van of interest at the Petro Canada gas station at Fairview Drive and West Street.

The officer called for assistance and there was an interaction with a 43-year-old man in the vehicle, which resulted in one officer firing his gun several times.

The man drove off in his vehicle but was found and arrested along Roy Boulevard a short time after. Police say he is not from Brantford.

He was not hit by any bullets or hurt, but he was taken to hospital.

Charges have not been laid.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators from the SIU are assigned to the case.

Even in cases of no serious injury or death, the SIU dictates the discharge of a firearm by an officer falls within the SIU’s jurisdiction.