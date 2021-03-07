KITCHENER -- After facing off against the polar vortex last month, many people in Waterloo Region are looking forward to a taste of spring.

Sunday was a day to bask in the sunshine as people start anticipating warmer temperatures.

"I can't wait for the melt," said one resident.

"To see double-digit temperatures in the forecast is wonderful."

According to Environment Canada, Kitchener-Waterloo is slated to see temperatures up to eight degrees Celsius on Monday, followed by three days in a row of temperatures above 10 C.

While Wednesday and Thursday are calling for rain, Tuesday is expected to see a high of 10 C and clear skies, giving Waterloo Region residents one of their first tastes of spring. Meteorological spring began on March 1, while astronomical spring starts on March 21.

Bundled up walkers took to the Iron Horse Trail in Kitchener on Sunday afternoon. Many who spoke to CTV Kitchener said they were ready to leave some layers behind in the coming days.

"Less layers, running shoes as opposed to winter boots," one person said when asked about what they were looking forward to.

"Get out, walk further, not worry about falling on ice – all the good stuff."

Warm weather also comes with some optimism this year, bringing with it more comfortable conditions for seeing people outside.

"I'd just love to see more, better opportunities to see people again," one person said they were looking forward to.

While the warm weather is bringing about the end of the winter season, at least one local business is hoping the snow will stick around a little bit longer.

Kitchener's Chicopee Ski and Summer Resort said they've been making snow for most of the week and conditions are good. They're hopeful their base can handle the higher temperatures this week, as long as there isn't too much rain.