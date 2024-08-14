Should you be worried about QR payment systems at Waterloo Region parking lots?
Concerns have been raised about a new parking app used at lots in Waterloo Region.
In some instances, at other lots around the country, fraudsters have placed their own QR code on top of the legitimate one that drivers scan to pay for parking.
The new system was first introduced last fall.
“We rolled it out to about four of our parking lots at that point in time,” said Tracey Segeren, the property management manager for the Region of Waterloo. “It was just a way to get up to speed with the times. We had a lot of complaints from folks because we were strictly a coin cash operation and we didn’t have the credit card option on our machines.”
The region, in partnership with the company HONK, then switched to a digital payment platform.
“We give them a system that allows them to charge for their parking and take payments from their customers on the customer side of things,” said HONK CEO Michael Back. “We’re really just the fastest, simplest and easiest way to pay.”
But like any new technology, scams can pop up.
Fraudsters in Ottawa recently added fake QR codes to parking meters. When users scanned the code, they unknowingly shared their personal information.
“We are seeing cyber scammers across the country use QR codes, stickers of them overlaid over legitimate QR codes to trick us into visiting their website, [which is] not a legitimate website,” said technology analyst Carmi Levy.
There are, however, ways to protect yourself.
If you’re worried about using a QR code, switch to another payment option.
“A text to pay in our mobile app can be done on the [HONK] website,” said Back. “We offer multiple ways to pay.”
“If you have the option of typing in the address of the website that you want to visit, for example, your parking will go directly to the parking authority’s website in your browser,” Levy advised.
The region is also taking extra steps to keep drivers from getting scammed.
“All of our signs are printed signs,” said Segeren. “We don’t use stickers with QR codes. We would reprint a sign before we would apply a sticker. We do also have our security team check our signs on a daily basis just to ensure that nothing has been applied.”
There have been no reports of this scam happening in the region but if you suspect you’ve shared your information with a fraudster, contact your credit card company and police.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Dominic Cardy officially launches new federal political party
Independent New Brunswick MLA Dominic Cardy officially launched a new centrist federal political party, aiming to win the support of disillusioned Liberal and Conservative voters.
WestJet says flight cancellations post-hailstorm to continue for 'foreseeable future'
WestJet says it will be issuing flight cancellations 'for the foreseeable future' after planes were damaged by a Calgary hailstorm last week, upending travel plans for thousands of passengers.
A teen was falling asleep during a courtroom field trip. She ended up in cuffs and jail clothes
A teenager on a field trip to see a Detroit court ended up in jail clothes and handcuffs because a judge said he didn't like her attitude.
What you need to know about COVID rapid test kits
With the World Health Organization warning about a surge in infections worldwide, here is what you need to know about COVID-19 test kits, including where you can find them and whether you can used expired ones.
WATCH U.S. judge hands defendant 558 days in jail for profanity-laced tirade
Washtenaw County Judge Cedric Simpson sentenced a man to 558 days in jail for contempt after the defendant's profanity-laced tirade.
'God works in mysterious ways': Wedding ring lost 61 years ago found on farm
Just two months after the couple was married in 1963, Glenn Gregory lost his wedding ring, and the couple was never able to find it. Now 61 years later, and just months after Glenn passed, his wife Barbara found the ring.
French military jets collide in mid-air, two dead
Two French military jets collided in mid-air over the country's east on Wednesday, killing two military personnel and leaving a sole survivor, French officials said.
What do you want to know about mpox? We want to hear from you
After years of the mpox virus' spread throughout the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared it a public health emergency of international concern.
Visitors no longer welcome when Jasper residents return on Friday: Officials
The Jasper re-entry on Friday will now be for residents only, officials announced Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.