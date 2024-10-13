Should men and women eat different breakfasts? Study suggests they should
New research from the University of Waterloo suggests that when it comes to breakfast, men and women might need to consider different approaches to get the most out of their morning meals.
The study, which uses a mathematical model, indicates that men and women may benefit from different breakfast choices to optimize metabolism and potentially aid weight management.
Researchers found that men’s metabolisms respond better to carbohydrate-rich breakfasts, such as oats and grains, after fasting. In contrast, women are better served by breakfasts higher in fat content, like omelettes and avocados.
Lead author Stéphanie Abo, a PhD candidate in Applied Mathematics, emphasized the importance of understanding how dietary choices can impact health and energy levels.
“Lifestyle is a big factor in our overall health,” Abo said in a media release. “We live busy lives, so it’s important to understand how seemingly inconsequential decisions, such as what to have for breakfast, can affect our health and energy levels. Whether attempting to lose weight, maintain weight, or just keep up your energy, understanding your diet’s impact on your metabolism is important.”
The study addresses a gap in research on sex differences in fat metabolism, with co-author Anita Layton noting that women, despite having more body fat on average, tend to burn more fat during fasting than men.
“We often have less research data on women’s bodies than on men’s bodies,” she said in the release. “By building mathematical models based on the data we do have, we can test lots of hypotheses quickly and tweak experiments in ways that would be impractical with human subjects.”
The researchers plan to enhance the model to include factors such as age, weight, and menstrual cycle stages for a more personalized approach to nutrition.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man with loaded gun arrested at checkpoint near Donald Trump's weekend rally in Southern California
A Nevada man with a shotgun, a loaded handgun and ammunition in his vehicle was arrested at a security checkpoint outside Donald Trump's rally Saturday night in the Southern California desert, authorities said Sunday.
Thousands of miles from home, Trudeau learns of dissension in his caucus
The free trade agreement with ASEAN is expected to be signed at the end of 2025. If Trudeau is pressured to step down, or if his government falls and loses the next election, Trudeau will not, as prime minister, be there to see the fruits of his labour.
Here's the dirt on the germiest items in your day-to-day life
Your home – considered to be one of the safest havens from all the external stresses – is filthy.
Trump suggests a protester may get 'the hell knocked out of her' by her parents
Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to 'go back home to Mommy' to 'get the hell knocked out of her,' his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators.
Court untangles 'bizarre mess' that allowed Vancouver duplex owner to pay off mortgage after foreclosure, sale
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled on a case she describes as a "bizarre mess" in a decision issued earlier this week.
Man, 37, stabbed and killed on Montreal metro platform
A man died of his injuries after an altercation that escalated on a platform at Guy-Concordia station on Saturday night.
Liberals announce new campaign director amid new push to oust Trudeau
The Liberal Party has named Andrew Bevan as its new national campaign director for the next federal election. The announcement comes as party continues to face lagging polls and as party leader Justin Trudeau is facing new pressure to step aside.
Ottawa bylaw officer struck by driver after altercation in ByWard Market
The woman was taken to hospital and is said to be in stable condition, paramedics say.
Drone strike in Israel wounds more than 60 as Hezbollah claims responsibility
A drone struck central Israel on Sunday, wounding 61 people, a few of them seriously, the national rescue service said, in one of the bloodiest attacks in Israel in a year of war. The Lebanon-based Hezbollah claimed responsibility, saying it targeted a military camp.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.