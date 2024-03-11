Shortage of techs, pandemic backlog leads to long wait times for mammograms in Waterloo Region
Some in Waterloo Region are raising concerns about long wait times for routine mammograms, while those in the field admit they’re still dealing with a shortage of technologists.
Tracy Hobbs said she tried to book an appointment at a True North Imaging location in Waterloo a few years ago. It took several months to get a date, but the appointment was then cancelled due to the technologist being sick. She finally got it done five months later.
“I waited almost a year to get just a routine mammogram,” Hobbs said.
She called four other locations but had trouble getting in because they too were dealing with a lack of technologists.
Mammograms are the first line of defense for breast cancer and it already runs in Hobbs’ family. So she knows how important it is to get them done.
“I have a stepmother that died of breast cancer. My sister-in-law had breast cancer. She's in remission,” she explained.
Changes at True North Imaging
True North Imaging has 26 locations across Ontario. Every year they see about 200,000 people Waterloo Region. During the pandemic two of its locations stopped offering X-Rays and one stopped offering mammograms due to a shortage of Medical Radiation Technologists (MRTs). The president of True North Imaging said about a dozen of their 25 MRTs have left in the last few years.
President Jason Hartman explained that while some retired, others left the industry or went to work in hospitals. But he said things are getting better and True North Imaging is now down only about four MRTs locally.
The University Avenue location also just started offering mammograms again last week for the first time since 2022.
Province changes minimum age
Those in the industry are also bracing for another busy few years. Last fall the province lowered the minimum age for self-referral breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40.
“That's going to be adding another 100,000 to 130,000 additional mammograms throughout the province,” Hartman said.
Christa Taggart is only in her early 40s but, due her family history, started getting annual mammograms. She booked her appointment last week but couldn’t get into Grand River Hospital’s Freeport Breast Centre until October.
“I feel like, had I not been proactive, I am concerned that I wouldn't have gotten in had I maybe just thought: ‘Yeah, I'll call in August,’” Taggart said.
Province responds
A spokesperson for the Minster of Health told CTV News in a statement that it is taking action to grow the healthcare workforce now and in the years to come.
“We are building on our progress adding thousands of new nurses, physicians and new medical lab techs since 2018 by expanding our Learn and Stay Grant, which provides tuition and other education costs to eligible students, in exchange for a term of service in a rural or remote area after graduation to include students in medical laboratory technologists programs. Our government has also launched As of Right credentials, which allows health care professionals, including lab techs, registered in other Canadian jurisdictions to begin to practice in Ontario immediately.”
Lab tech shortage
Not only is there a shortage in MRTs there’s also a shortage in Medical Laboratory Technologists (MLTs) who do test interpretations. That means turnaround time to get results could also take longer.
The Medical Laboratory Professionals’ Association of Ontario (MLPAO) said there’s been an almost a 90 per cent increase in testing volume since the pandemic, since a lot of people didn’t get tested. Now they are and there aren’t enough MLTs to examine the test results.
“67 per cent of our labs have reported that there's a shortage of employees,” said Michelle Hoad, MLPAO’s CEO.
She also said almost 40 per cent of medical lab professionals are eligible to retire within the next two to four years.
“We need to keep finding ways to keep this group motivated to stay. And secondly, make sure that we keep finding new people to add to the profession,” she added.
The MLPAO represents medical laboratory professionals in Ontario and has been lobbying the province for more help in this year’s budget.
“To look at increasing placements at hospitals and community labs. So that means hiring a preceptor to come in and train students,” Hoad said. “If we do that and invest there, I think it will definitely allow more students to come through the program.”
Local hospitals react
Officials at Grand River Hospital said mammograms are prioritized as high-risk screens and average-risk screens.
Cambridge Memorial Hospital, meanwhile, said from April 2023 to March 2023 the average wait time for non-Ontario Breast Screening Program (OBSP) mammograms was 32 days. For urgent ones, the wait was 18 days and 28 days for OBSP mammograms.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Baby born on Air Canada flight bound for Toronto
A baby delivered on a recent Air Canada flight bound for Toronto is giving new meaning to the term airborne.
Open banking could be coming to Canada. Here's what you need to know
Big changes could be coming to Canada's banking system, creating new opportunities for Canadians to control and streamline how they manage their money, but also giving rise to new cybersecurity needs.
Senior who 'likely' saved stranger's life during Vancouver Island crash dies from injuries
An 80-year-old man who was hit by a car on the side of a Vancouver Island highway has died from his injuries, and police say he likely saved a stranger's life in the moments before he was struck.
Nazi military monument removed from Ontario cemetery
A monument commemorating a Nazi-led military unit of Ukrainian soldiers has been removed from an Ontario cemetery after years of controversy surrounding the site.
City of Ottawa brings in collection agency to gather decades-old tickets, tanking residents' credit scores
Thousands of people in Ottawa have seen their credit score dip or outright plummet because of old tickets and fines. Some go back as far as 2003.
Deepsea eruption expected off Vancouver Island after 200 earthquakes in an hour
Scientists believe hot magma will erupt under the Pacific Ocean floor in deep waters off Vancouver Island after they detected up to 200 small earthquakes per hour in the area.
CNN exclusive: 'Trump Employee 5,' who unknowingly helped move classified documents, speaks out
A longtime Mar-a-Lago employee who is a central witness in the investigation into former U.S. President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents is now speaking publicly because he believes that voters should hear the truth about his former boss and the case before the November election.
'A pretty scary situation:' Wheel detaches, strikes windshield of car on Hwy. 401in Toronto
A driver has been charged after a wheel separated from their vehicle and shattered the windshield of another car on a major Toronto highway.
Kate's doctored photo raises concerns about tools that let everyone easily edit images
In an age when digital editing tools are more widespread and easier than ever to use, what even is a photo anymore?
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.