

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting in downtown Kitchener.

It happened Thursday morning at the Salvation Army on King Street East.

A witness says she saw a man approach another man sitting at a picnic table in the parking lot and shot him multiple times.

The gunman then fled the scene in a white 4-door vehicle being driven by a second man.

Officers spotted the vehicle driving towards Highway 401. They followed as it entered the eastbound lanes, exiting at Highway 6 to Hamilton. The vehicle drove a short distance before doing a U-turn to return to the 401.

The police car also did a U-turn to continue the pursuit but ended up colliding with a passing vehicle.

"There was minor injuries to the officer and the other individual involved, " says Deputy Chief Kevin Chalk.

Police continued the pursuit, at times losing sight of the vehicle in traffic. It was last seen exiting at Trafalgar Road. Police say it may have been spotted in the area of Erin Mills Parkway.

It's not known if the vehicle was stolen but police have determined that the license plates belong to another car.

Halton Police and OPP are helping Waterloo Regional Police in their search for the suspect vehicle.

Police confirm the victim died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputy Chief Chalk called it a "targeted" attack and says the community it not at risk.

The area surrounding Pandora Avenue and King Street East remains closed to the public.