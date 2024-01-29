Sheppard Public School in Kitchener remains closed due to water main break
A water main break continues to keep Sheppard Public School closed.
On Sunday, Waterloo Region District School Board announced that the Kitchener school would be closed for Monday as work is being done on repairs.
On Monday, the board said the school will remain closed Tuesday.
Students will be switching to asynchronous learning.
Before and after school programs have also been cancelled.
WRDSB says they'll provide updates on when the school will reopen.
