Severe thunderstorm watches issued to Southern Ontario
A look at the Southern Ontario radar for June 1.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, June 1, 2019 3:57PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 1, 2019 7:06PM EDT
Environment Canada issued several hazardous weather alerts for counties Southern Ontario.
Waterloo – Wellington, Hamilton, Oxford – Brant, and Simcoe – Delhi – Norfolk were placed under severe thunderstorm watches for Saturday.
Windsor – Essex – Chatham Kent was placed under a tornado warning, which has since been removed.
Sarnia – Lambton and the London area were placed under severe thunderstorm warnings, which have since changed to watches.
At 7 p.m. on Saturday, only watches for Sarnia - Lambton and Windsor - Essex - Chatam Kent remain.
Severe storms moving east - capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall. #staysafe #ONStorm @CTVKitchener Alerts can be found here https://t.co/x1oCy6Ltm4 pic.twitter.com/loVXHz4zON— Shannon Bradbury (@ShannBradbury) June 1, 2019
TORNADO WARNING remains in place for #Windsor #Leamington #Essex SEVERE TSTORM WARNING for #ChathamKent #RondeauPark and SEVERE TSTORM WATCHES include #Goderich #Bluewater #Stratford #Mitchell Southern #Huron & #Perth Counties, #Brant & #Oxford Counties & Region of #Waterloo pic.twitter.com/onfB5VwtRr— Shannon Bradbury (@ShannBradbury) June 1, 2019
TORNADO WARNING in place for #Windsor #Leamington #EssexCounty - this storm is just under 10 kilometres east of #Colchester, moving east at 60 km/h #ONStorm @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/cxNFkGmhbd— Shannon Bradbury (@ShannBradbury) June 1, 2019