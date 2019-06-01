

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada issued several hazardous weather alerts for counties Southern Ontario.

Waterloo – Wellington, Hamilton, Oxford – Brant, and Simcoe – Delhi – Norfolk were placed under severe thunderstorm watches for Saturday.

Windsor – Essex – Chatham Kent was placed under a tornado warning, which has since been removed.

Sarnia – Lambton and the London area were placed under severe thunderstorm warnings, which have since changed to watches.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, only watches for Sarnia - Lambton and Windsor - Essex - Chatam Kent remain.