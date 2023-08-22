Several rental scams reported in Waterloo’s University District: WRPS

The intersection of Hickory Street West and Spruce Street is seen on July 7, 2022. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) The intersection of Hickory Street West and Spruce Street is seen on July 7, 2022. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver