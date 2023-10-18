Kitchener

    • Several players suspended, teams fined after brawl between Brantford and Peterborough OHL teams

    The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has suspended four players and fined both the Brantford Bulldogs and Peteborough Petes following a post-game brawl on the ice.

    Following an overtime game-winning goal during a Saturday game in Peterborough, a brawl broke out between the two teams.

    On Tuesday, the OHL announced it would be suspending Petes player Konnor Smith for four games and Bulldogs players Lucas Moore and Noah Roberts each two games.

    The Petes have been fined $2,000, while the Bulldogs have been fined $1,000.

    The OHL is also suspending Brantford player Cedricson Okitundu three games for a cross-checking penalty that happened earlier in the game.

