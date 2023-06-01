Serious collision injures two in Guelph

Two people have been taken to hospital after a serious crash in a Guelph parking lot.

A tweet from police, posted at 4:12 p.m. Thursday, said the collision happened in a parking lot across from Stone Road Mall.

In an email to CTV Kitchener, police added that a male was taken to Guelph General Hospital by ambulance.

Ornge said they transported a woman in her 30s with critical injuries to a hospital outside the region.

Police investigating a crash in a Guelph parking lot on June 1, 2023.

Stone Road West, from Edinburgh Road and Scottsdale Drive, remains closed to traffic.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while they investigate the collision.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.