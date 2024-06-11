Senior loses $12K after alleged television streaming service scam

Guelph police are asking residents to be careful when talking to strangers online after they say a senior was scammed out of $12,000.

Police said the victim, in her 70s, reported the fraud on Monday. She said she was having billing issues with a television streaming service and spoke to someone she thought was a representative of the company.

The male said he could reimburse her $120 but needed access to her computer, which the victim granted, according to a media release from police.

When she got back on her computer, the victim said she had an additional $12,000 in her chequing account.

She asked the male and he said he put the decimal in the wrong place and convinced the victim to send him $12,000 cash to correct the error.

Police said the victim withdrew the funds from the bank over two days and mailed it to an address in Barrie.

“She later discovered the $12,000 which went into her chequing account had actually been transferred from her own savings account,” said police.

Police are warning residents to be vigilant and cautious whenever you are speaking with someone you don’t know, especially online or over the phone.

When in doubt, contact a family member, co-worker, trusted friend or the police, before you follow through with instructions from a person you don’t know.