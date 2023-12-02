Second annual 'Pawliday Festival' comes to downtown Kitchener

Some dogs were getting in the Christmas spirit in downtown Kitchener Saturday afternoon.

Dog Friendly KW held their second annual "Pawliday Festival" at Gaukel Block and featured dozens of vendors.

"This morning we did a trick training workshop," said Kersty Kearney, director of events for the group. "We have a trick competition, a path walk, we have a workshop to teach you about your dog's body language, and then all kinds of things like musical sits and a scavenger hunt."

Dogs could also have their photos taken with Santa or make some new furry friends.