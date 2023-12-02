KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Second annual 'Pawliday Festival' comes to downtown Kitchener

    A dog gets its picture with Santa at the Pawliday Festival in Kitchener on Dec. 2, 2023. A dog gets its picture with Santa at the Pawliday Festival in Kitchener on Dec. 2, 2023.

    Some dogs were getting in the Christmas spirit in downtown Kitchener Saturday afternoon.

    Dog Friendly KW held their second annual "Pawliday Festival" at Gaukel Block and featured dozens of vendors.

    "This morning we did a trick training workshop," said Kersty Kearney, director of events for the group. "We have a trick competition, a path walk, we have a workshop to teach you about your dog's body language, and then all kinds of things like musical sits and a scavenger hunt."

    Dogs could also have their photos taken with Santa or make some new furry friends.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News