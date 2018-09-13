

CTV Kitchener





A large amount of items believed to be stolen, were recovered during a Waterloo Regional Police Service investigation.

On Sept. 10 police executed a search warrant at a home on Cherry Taylor Avenue in Cambridge.

They recovered several high end bicycles, a motocross bike, several imitation and pellet guns, electronics, power tools, jewelry, laptops and phones.

Police also believe to have found suspected powder fentanyl and suspected purple carfentanil.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police.

