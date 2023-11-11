Search continues for missing Tillsonburg woman

Search efforts have ramped up for a missing Tillsonburg woman.

Lola, 72, was last seen Wednesday at around 8:20 a.m. as she was leaving her home on Huntley Avenue.

Family members and police are concerned about her wellbeing.

They’re asking residents in the Bird subdivision to check their security cameras and property for signs of Lola.

Lola in an undated photo shared by OPP.

“OPP would like to thank residents who have assisted and ask for their patience with the large police presence as we try to bring Lola back to her family,” said OPP Cont. Conrad Vitalis in video posted to social media. “OPP members will continue to search by foot, using canine units, by ATVs and by OPP aviation unit helicopters.”

Residents in the "Bird Subdivision" of @TillsonburgTown are asked to check their properties including outbuildings and home surveillance to assist #OPP in locating #MissingPerson Lola. Call 1-888-310-1122 with any information. #OxfordOPP ^cv pic.twitter.com/TUU1aUnlW6 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 10, 2023

Lola is described as Black, around 5’1”, with a medium build, curly dark hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy hat, green puffer jacket and blue jeans.

Photo shared by OPP.