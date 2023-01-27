Seaforth hospital to temporarily close ER overnight

The emergency room at the Seaforth Community Hospital will temporarily close overnight Sunday.

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance says it’s due to a “sudden health human resource shortage.”

The emergency room will shut its doors Sunday at 5 p.m.

It will reopen at 7 a.m. Monday and resume regular operating hours.

The HPHA says anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 and paramedics will take them to the nearest emergency department in either Exeter, Goderich or Stratford.

Non-emergent patients can call Health Connect Ontario at 811 for 24-hour assistance and questions.

The HPHA added that the emergency department at the Clinton Public Hospital is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.