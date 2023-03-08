'Science, wonder, questions': 7th Crestview Science Fair returns after three-year hiatus

Students from kindergarten to Grade 6 showed off their best ideas at the 7th Crestview Public School Science Fair on Wednesday.

Organizers said because of the pandemic, it’s been three years since the event was held.

“We’ve missed it so much and we’ve just been floating since we started doing it again. It just gets the community back in the building which is something we’ve all missed in the last three years,” Denise Marentette, a kindergarten teacher at Crestview Public School, said.

Interested students started going to weekly science club meetings about a month ago, and chose a project to work on for the fair.

There are no prizes to be won. Instead, it’s a chance to show off what they learn.

“They are so engaged. Science, wonder, questions. They want to learn things,” Sherrie Cochrane, a Grade 1 and 2 teacher at Crestview Public School said.

“When we walked around when we were setting up last night, we were astounded,” Cochrane said.

"I guessed something and I wasn't right," senior kindergarten student Rowan Connolly says of how he began the process of inquiry for his science fair project. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

SCIENTISTS SPEAK

Senior kindergarten student Rowan Connelly used jars to explore how adding and subtracting water to them would change the pitch if he hit the glass with a spoon. He first thought the more water he put in a cup, the higher the pitch would be, but was surprised at the results.

“I guessed something and I wasn't right,” Connolly said.

After working on his science fair project, he’s come to some new conclusions.

“The less water, the higher the sound. The more water, the lower the sound,” Connolly explained.

"Space is very cool, it has beautiful planets and it’s very cool and amazing," said Grade 2 student Aarshee Bissoonee, who created an intricate solar system display. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

Grade 2 Aarshee Bissoonee created a makeshift television that had a scrolling piece of cloth inside displaying each planet of the solar system. She said her project helped her gain a stronger interest in science.

“Space is very cool, it has beautiful planets and it’s very cool and amazing,” Bissoonee said.

The fair culminates with a show for parents at the school Wednesday night, where they can check out what each scientist worked on.

Grade 2 student Liam Dietrich shows off their project at the Crestview Public School science fair on Mar. 8, 2023. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

GETTING GIRLS INTO STEM

Founder of Profound Impact Corporation Sherry Shannon-Vanstone said introducing girls to the field as early as Grade 5 is important for advancing their careers.

“We need to make sure that we’re getting the message out early, and then sustaining the individuals as they move throughout their education and their career,” Shannon-Vanstone said.

Shannon-Vanstone said she is trying to make sure there is support available for any girls that need it.

“What I’m doing now with the organizations that I work with, and on my own personally, is making sure that there are mentors available, whether it’s individual, mentoring circles. Because it is quite important in advancing careers in any field, but especially in the STEM-related areas,” Shannon-Vanstone said.