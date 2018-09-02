

CTV Kitchener





Schwaben culture was on full display over the long weekend at the Kitchener Schwaben Club.

The annual North American Landestreffen celebration is held at a different location around the continent each year.

Over 1,600 people were expected at the weekend event, taking part in dancing, singing, food and more.

There was also a parade and a mass in remembrance of their ancestors.

The paid event was last held in Kitchener six years ago