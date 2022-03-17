School mask mandate extension rejected: WRDSB chair
A request to extend mandatory masking in Waterloo Region public schools has effectively been shot down by the province.
Last week, days after Ontario announced it would lift masking requirements in most settings including schools on March 21, Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) sent a letter to the province, asking for a two-week extension on mandatory masking to account for the impact of March break travel and allow time for more students to get vaccinated.
In a reply received Thursday, Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, repeated the province’s position on health measures that will remain in place after mandatory masking is lifted on Monday.
Dr. Moore says that includes a recommendation to self-screen, staying home when feeling sick, the availability of rapid antigen tests, and ventilation upgrades, among other things.
Scott Piatkowski, chairperson of WRDSB board of trustees
“It didn't say we are rejecting your request, but by reiterating his position from March 9, he is rejecting our request,” said Scott Piatkowski, chairperson of WRDSB board of trustees.
“Had we been given an additional two weeks, I think that would've been a good thing,” Piatkowski continued. “However we've been getting ready for March 21 on the assumption that it wasn't going to change, and indeed it appears that it won't.”
Piatkowski said he is “quite hopeful” many staff and students will continue to wear masks and encourages people to do so.
“I hope that we'll have enough people wearing masks that everyone will be safe in our school environments,” Piatkowski said. “We worked long and hard over the last two years trying to keep people safe, and we're hoping that this decision by the province doesn't have the kind of negative impact that the science table projected that it might."
Piatkowski said it’s his understanding several other school boards that asked for extensions received the same response.
