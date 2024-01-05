School employee charged with sexual assault involving child

A part-time employee at a Guelph elementary school is facing sexual assault charges involving a child.

The 50-year-old man, who worked at Waverley Drive Public School, was arrested in December.

He’s charged with sexual interference, sexual assault and luring of a person under 14 years of age by means of telecommunication.

“None of the allegations are believed to have occurred at the school or near the school,” said Guelph police spokesperson Scott Tracey. “The incidents, I understand, were alleged to have occurred in 2022 and were not reported at the time, so the investigation began in 2023 following more allegations, which came to light in the fall of last year.”

The Upper Grand District School Board, in an email to CTV News, said: “This individual has been placed on unpaid leave and will not be returning to work at the school at any future point.”

They went on to say: “Our first and foremost priority is the wellbeing of students, and we remain committed to fostering an environment that allows all students to learn and thrive in a secure environment. As such, we are providing additional support services to affected families, and all students at Waverley Drive Public School.”

The Upper Grand District School Board also advises anyone with additional information to contact Guelph police.

“The investigation with regard to these particular complainants I believe is concluded," Tracey said. “But always keeping in mind there could be other people out there who have information they wish to share and if that’s the case, then those allegations would be further investigated as well.”

The man is set to appear in court on Jan. 30.

PARENT REACTION

Mandy Cunningham has two sons who go to Waverley Drive Public School. She couldn’t believe it when she got a letter from the school board on Thursday, explaining the charges.

“My heart instantly dropped into my stomach and I felt sick,” she told CTV News.

Cunningham’s kids don’t go back to school until Monday but she feels uneasy about it.

“My biggest fear is when my child is under somebody else’s care, them being harmed or something like this happening,” Cunningham said.

Guelph police and the school board did not release the name of the accused.

Cunningham said it would be helpful to have that information.

“I don’t know if my child has actually been around this person at all. But I do really think that we do have a right to know who it is.”