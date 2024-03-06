SC Johnson plant will stay in Brantford

SC Johnson says it’s reached a settlement that will allow its plant to remain in Brantford.

The company, which employs nearly 250 people at just the Webster St. facility, had threatened to leave the community if a proposed housing development beside its facility was allowed to go ahead.

The plan would have seen a 156-unit townhouse built at 58 Morrell St.

SC Johnson argued a residential development would prevent its future expansion. The company said they planned to add a new product line, which they estimated to be worth more than $15 million USD, to its Webster Street facility and also wanted to invest $10 to $15 million USD to boost its Brantford distribution centre. SC Johnson said the proposed townhouses would stop them from making those investments and they would be forced to leave after calling Brantford home for more than 100 years.

That didn’t sit well with the community who rallied to show their support for the company.

Nearly 100 people turned out to a council meeting in October calling for action.

At that time, the issue was already in the hands of the Ontario Land Tribunal, and by December, a provincial facilitator had been appointed in the hopes an agreement could be reached.

The developer, Rosart Properties Inc., said it was willing to work with the city, SC Johnson and the community on a compromise.

On Wednesday, the city announced a resolution had been reached. In a media release they said they were “relieved and grateful that SC Johnson will continue their storied history in Brantford.”

The company also told CTV they’re “thrilled” to be staying in Brantford, adding that they’ll take over ownership of 58 Morrell St.

“We have been a longstanding and proud member of the Brantford community and are relieved to have this situation resolved. With this behind us, we now have the clarity we need to stay and make continued investments in our manufacturing and other operations,” Fisk Johnson, the chairman and CEO of SC Johnson, said in a statement to CTV News. “For generations, our company has sought to build goodwill in the communities in which we operate and the outpouring of support from the Brantford community meant a great deal to me and to the people of SCJ around the world.”

In an email to CTV News, Rosart Properties Inc. said they were unable to comment on the settlement but they will be “developing on an alternative site in Brantford” and are still working out those details.