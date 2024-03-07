KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Sawed-off shotgun seized during Kitchener man’s arrest

    A sawed-off shotgun recovered by Hanover police. (Supplied) A sawed-off shotgun recovered by Hanover police. (Supplied)
    A Kitchener man is facing a total of 11 charges after police were called to a Hanover home.

    Officers responded to the 13th Avenue property around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

    They determined a resident had been assaulted and the suspect left before police arrived at the home.

    Hanover police said officers found the man hiding in the basement of another building.

    He was ordered out and surrendered peacefully.

    Police said they then searched the area and found a sawed-off shotgun that the suspect had allegedly stashed before his arrest.

    The 32-year-old has been charged with assault, careless storage of ammunition, two counts of breach of a weapons prohibition order, careless storage of a firearm, three counts of breach of probation, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm with a serial number removed.

