KITCHENER -- Two people are facing multiple charges after an employee at a Guelph restaurant found a bag containing a 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition.

Police say a man and woman were seen with a black laptop bag in the restaurant near the intersection of Wellington Street West and Imperial Road South on Thursday. When they finished, the pair left the bag behind. One of the staff members called police after they saw what was inside.

Police say the bag contained a 12-guage sawed off shotgun that was dismantled into four pieces and a green pencil case with 22 shotgun shells.

The couple were found just after 8:30 p.m. at another store in the plaza.

Police say the woman was also found to be carrying two prohibited knives.

The 34-year-old woman from Serpent River First Nation, who has not been named, is facing a total of 11 weapons charges. They include careless use of a firearm, possession and carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of a prohibited firearm and tampering with the serial number on a firearm.

A 33-year-old man from Cutter, who has also not been named, is facing nine similar weapons charges.

Both have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.