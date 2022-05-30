'Save the Evidence' campaign at Mohawk Institute Residential School reaches $23.5 million fundraising goal

A campaign to restore one of the last standing residential schools in Canada has reached a major fundraising goal.

The Woodland Cultural Centre (WCC) announced Tuesday its “Save the Evidence” campaign had raised $23.5 million, covering the total budget for the restoration of the Mohawk Institute Residential School in Brantford.

In a news release, WCC said it hopes to reopen the former residential school building in late 2024 as a testament to a dark chapter in history and a “site of conscience” for future generations.

The Mohawk Institute was Canada's longest operating residential school. It opened in 1828 and closed in 1970.

In addition to the capital costs of the restoration, the centre said it will use funds raised to travel throughout the communities it supports to collect, record and preserve stories of survivors and generational survivors.

“Protecting oral histories are integral to the campaign and will encourage the children of future generations to hear stories told by survivors, who as children themselves, endured traumatic conditions and experiences,” Janis Monture, WCC executive director said in a news release.

Monture thanked survivors who were forced to attend the institution for trusting WCC with their truths and for their guidance.

HOPE FOR NEW CULTURAL CENTRE

Also on Tuesday, WCC announced the upcoming launch of a new fundraising campaign with the goal of building a new cultural centre. The campaign, titled “Acknowledging Our Story,” hopes to raise $65 million for the development of a “centre of excellence and state-of-the-art cultural hub.”

The Woodland Cultural Centre said the new building will be integrated to meet current museum and gallery standards to properly house the 35,000 artifacts currently in WCC’s collection.