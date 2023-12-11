Royal Highland Fusiliers of Canada rally for local food bank

The Royal Highland Fusiliers of Canada were actively engaged in a community support initiative in Kitchener-Waterloo on Sunday.

They stationed themselves at Sobeys on Bridgeport Road East in Waterloo and Highland Road West in Kitchener, aiming to fill army trucks with donations for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

This effort addresses an urgent need for specific items at the food bank, particularly pull-tab cans of soup, stew, canned meats, rice, and tomato sauce.

The Fusiliers' involvement not only aids in gathering essential supplies but also raises awareness about the community's ongoing need for food bank items.