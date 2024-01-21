Roughly $70K worth of pistachios stolen in Wilmot, second 'nut-related vehicle theft' in region: police

Waterloo regional police are looking into a theft that is truly "nuts".

They say a transport truck loaded with around $70,000 worth of pistachios was stolen from Wilmot Township Saturday night around 9:30 p.m.

Unknown suspects allegedly took the truck and trailer from a business in the area of Foundry Street and Gingerich Road.

This is the second nut-related theft in the region in the last three months.

Police say a transport truck hauling walnuts was stolen from a Cambridge business in the Hespeler Road area on Nov. 5.