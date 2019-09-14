Featured
Roof ripped off of home during Friday’s storm
A home on the 5th concession in Amherstburg lost its roof after a storm moved through the area on September 12, 2019. ( Gord Bacon / AM800 News )
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019 4:02PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 14, 2019 5:40PM EDT
Residents in Amherstburg, south of Windsor, are cleaning up after a powerful storm swept through the southern part of the province Friday afternoon.
Trees and power lines were toppled, and sheds and garages were damaged.
The roof of a home on Concession Road 5 was ripped off and later found on a neighbouring property.
"It sounded like the house was falling down," says Maureen Larabee. "I hit the ground and next thing I know there's water coming in everywhere."
Officials say the hardest hit areas were along Concession Road 4 and 5, as well as Holiday Beach.
No injuries were reported.
Environment Canada is trying to determine if a tornado touched down.