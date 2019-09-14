

CTV Kitchener





Residents in Amherstburg, south of Windsor, are cleaning up after a powerful storm swept through the southern part of the province Friday afternoon.

Trees and power lines were toppled, and sheds and garages were damaged.

The roof of a home on Concession Road 5 was ripped off and later found on a neighbouring property.

"It sounded like the house was falling down," says Maureen Larabee. "I hit the ground and next thing I know there's water coming in everywhere."

Officials say the hardest hit areas were along Concession Road 4 and 5, as well as Holiday Beach.

No injuries were reported.

Environment Canada is trying to determine if a tornado touched down.