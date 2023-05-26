Roads reopen after Brant County crash

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has reopened a portion of two roadways just west of Brantford folloto a crash.

In a series of tweets posted Friday just before 5 p.m., OPP said Golf Links Road is closed between Bishopsgate Road and East Quarter Townline Road.

Maple Ave North between Third Concession and Fifth Concession has also been closed.

Marks could be seen on the pavement following the roads reopening.

Officials did not say how many vehicles were involved in the collision, or if anyone was injured.