

CTV Kitchener





Provincial police are assisting Six Nations Police Service in an ongoing investigation.

The Haldimand County detachment, tactics and rescue unit and emergency response team members are on scene at an address on Howard Street in Hagersville.

The investigation involves an incident that happened early Friday morning on Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation.

OPP were called around 5 a.m. by Six Nations police for a wanted man.

Police located the man just after 9:30 a.m. in Hagersville.

A man was taken into custody around 3 p.m., according to police.

The following roads are closed as a result:

Howard Street at King Street West

King Street West at Main Street

John Street at Tuscarora Road

John Street at Main Street

Officials have not yet elaborated on what the incident was.

Businesses have been evacuated.

More to come…