Featured
Roads closed near Six Nations for ongoing investigation
Roads are closed near Six Nations for an ongoing investigation (Virginia Wright / CTV Kitchener).
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 2, 2019 12:23PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 2, 2019 3:52PM EDT
Provincial police are assisting Six Nations Police Service in an ongoing investigation.
The Haldimand County detachment, tactics and rescue unit and emergency response team members are on scene at an address on Howard Street in Hagersville.
The investigation involves an incident that happened early Friday morning on Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation.
OPP were called around 5 a.m. by Six Nations police for a wanted man.
Police located the man just after 9:30 a.m. in Hagersville.
A man was taken into custody around 3 p.m., according to police.
The following roads are closed as a result:
- Howard Street at King Street West
- King Street West at Main Street
- John Street at Tuscarora Road
- John Street at Main Street
Officials have not yet elaborated on what the incident was.
Businesses have been evacuated.
More to come…