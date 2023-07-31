Road reopens after crash near Brantford

A section of Bishopgate Road west of Paris, Ont. has reopened after a crash.

In a tweet posted at 8:48 a.m. Monday, OPP said the road was closed between King Edward Street and Powerline Road.

Police have not said if anyone was hurt in the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

In an update posted at 10:01 a.m., police said the road is now open.

This is a developing story and will be updated.