Road rage in Baden leads to gun charges: WRPS

A Wilmot Township man is facing a long list of charges after an alleged road rage incident in Baden.

Waterloo regional police received a report of a man pointing a gun at another driver around 5 p.m. on June 1 in the area of Mill Street and Beck Street.

Police did not share details about the incident that set off the interaction.

No injuries were reported.

A 49-year-old man has been charged with 14 criminal offenses, including assault with a weapon and more than 10 firearm offenses.