Rideshare driver taken off the road for speeding

A rideshare driver may be looking for a lift after his licence was suspended for 30 days.

A Guelph Police officer was conducting speed enforcement on Victoria Road North near St. James Catholic High School around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday.

The officer said he clocked a vehicle at 91 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone.

When the driver was pulled over, the officer discovered it was a rideshare vehicle with two passengers on board.

A 60-year-old Guelph man has been charged with speed and stunt driving. His licence has been suspended for 30 days and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

If convicted of stunt driving, the driver faces a minimum licence suspension of one year, a fine of $2,000, and six demerit points.