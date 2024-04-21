KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Rider taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following ATV rollover

    opp
    Share

    A lone rider involved in an ATV rollover has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    At around 3:08 p.m. Saturday, Middlesex County OPP, Middlesex-London Paramedic Services and local fire responded to an ATV rollover on Oliver Drive in the Municipality of Thames Centre.

    The lone rider was transported to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

    OPP are continuing to investigate the incident.

