Rider taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following ATV rollover

A lone rider involved in an ATV rollover has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At around 3:08 p.m. Saturday, Middlesex County OPP, Middlesex-London Paramedic Services and local fire responded to an ATV rollover on Oliver Drive in the Municipality of Thames Centre.

The lone rider was transported to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

OPP are continuing to investigate the incident.