Revised Belmont Village condo proposal proves to be a hot topic

A revised plan for an 11-storey condo development in Kitchener’s Belmont Village district is generating so much public interest, City Hall has scheduled a second night to hear feedback.

Developer Zehr Group wants to build an 11-story, mixed-use development at 660 Belmont Avenue West, at the site of a former car mechanic shop. The building would have 132 residential units, including 92 one-bedroom and 20 two-bedroom spaces. The ground floor would be reserved for retail and restaurant use.

Buildings in Belmont Village are capped at eight storeys, so the developer's original 13-storey proposal was shot down.

Other changes in the revised plan include the potential for a walkway from Belmont Avenue West to the Iron Horse Trail and a revised parking layout.

Monday night saw the first 25 public presenters providing feedback on the updated plan.

Some say the plan would change the area's unique streetscape and character, with concerns that included a loss of character in the area and the shadow the building would cast.

"Residents and tourists are attracted by quaint, cute human-scale retro elements," said delegate Bard Trotter. "Nobody says 'let's go visit that charming skyscraper.'"

"Are we going to allow the vision of one entity, driven by the goal of profit to dictate the future of Belmont," questioned another delegate Maureen Ferraro.

Questioned by council about the height, a planner working with the developer said from a viability standpoint, the development "just doesn't work at eight storeys."

Others welcomed the proposed building.

"The truth is the region needs more places like 660 Belmont for me and my wife who don't want to limit downsizing options, leaving us stuck in a house we've outgrown," said delegate Allen Toews.

With another night of delegates on the way Wednesday, discussion of building up in Belmont is far from over.