Reunion in Guelph ends with woman knocked unconscious

An attempt to reunite with a former friend ended badly for one Guelph woman, who was left unconscious and with several chipped teeth.

Guelph Police said two 20-year-old women went to downtown Guelph to celebrate Canada Day after an estrangement of more than a year.

Investigators said the pair began to argue around 2 a.m. and then a physical fight broke out when one of the women tried to take the other’s hat.

Police said one woman fell forward, smashed her face on the ground and lost consciousness. The other woman reportedly left the area while a passerby tended to the unconscious woman. She later got medical attention for three chipped teeth and other undisclosed injuries.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 20-year-old Guelph woman at a south-end home and charged her with assault causing bodily harm.