KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Reunion in Guelph ends with woman knocked unconscious

    (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    An attempt to reunite with a former friend ended badly for one Guelph woman, who was left unconscious and with several chipped teeth.

    Guelph Police said two 20-year-old women went to downtown Guelph to celebrate Canada Day after an estrangement of more than a year.

    Investigators said the pair began to argue around 2 a.m. and then a physical fight broke out when one of the women tried to take the other’s hat.

    Police said one woman fell forward, smashed her face on the ground and lost consciousness. The other woman reportedly left the area while a passerby tended to the unconscious woman. She later got medical attention for three chipped teeth and other undisclosed injuries.

    On Wednesday, police arrested a 20-year-old Guelph woman at a south-end home and charged her with assault causing bodily harm.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Biden's debate debacle levels playing field with Trump

    In one week, Donald Trump will officially accept his party’s nomination, becoming the standard-bearer for the GOP in November. A recent Supreme Court immunity ruling combined with a failed debate performance by President Joe Biden has seen the Republican challenger’s fortunes rise exponentially.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News