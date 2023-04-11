Residents moving into new building at Kitchener long-term care home

Paul Calandra, the Minister of Long-Term Care, made an announcement at the Village of Winston Park in Kitchener. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener) Paul Calandra, the Minister of Long-Term Care, made an announcement at the Village of Winston Park in Kitchener. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver