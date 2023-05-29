Resident wakes up to someone breaking in, Kitchener man later arrested: WRPS

Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Nova Scotia's modern 'gold rush' poses huge risk to climate, expert warns

Nova Scotia is embarking on what many are calling its fourth gold rush — but instead of panhandling for chunks of gold, mining operations in the province today consist of massive tailings ponds, enormous open pits extracting small traces of gold and a climate toll that one expert says we’re not properly tracking.

5 things to know for Monday, May 29, 2023

Albertans head to the polls on provincial election day, an engaged Ontario couple is shot dead while fleeing their landlord, and Turkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins a fifth term as president.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

  • 'Precious' musical instruments removed from Montreal heritage building after fire

    A pair of valuable musical instruments have been removed from a Montreal heritage building that caught fire last week, raising hopes that they can be saved to play again. Simon Blanchet, programming director at the Chapelle du Bon-Pasteur, said Sunday a Fazioli concert grand piano and a 1772 Kirckman harpsichord were both removed from the concert venue inside the chapel of the 19th century former monastery a day earlier.

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver