Rescuers save swan at Elora Gorge

A swan ran into some trouble at the Elora Gorge on Tuesday and needed to be rescued.

The swan, who goes by the name Miss Peggy, had fallen down the dam.

Volunteers with Centre Wellington Fire & Rescue and the Elora Swan Program were called in to help.

They say Miss Peggy was unharmed during the fall and she's been reunited with her mate, named Will.

Miss Peggy is one of seven mute swans that live on the Grand and Irvine Rivers in Elora and Fergus.

The Elora Swan Program, which started in 1995, feeds and provides veterinary care for the swans.