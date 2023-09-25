Kitchener

    • Reports of assault with conductive energy weapon in University District leads to arrest

    Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)

    Waterloo regional police have arrested a man after reports of an assault with a conductive energy weapon (CEW) in the University District Saturday afternoon.

    Officers were called to the area of University Avenue West and Phillip Street around 2 p.m.

    Police arrested a man and say they seized a CEW, knife, and makeshift brass knuckles.

    No injuries were reported.

    A 39-year-old from Kitchener is facing six weapons-related charges.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News