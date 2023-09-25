Reports of assault with conductive energy weapon in University District leads to arrest

Waterloo regional police have arrested a man after reports of an assault with a conductive energy weapon (CEW) in the University District Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of University Avenue West and Phillip Street around 2 p.m.

Police arrested a man and say they seized a CEW, knife, and makeshift brass knuckles.

No injuries were reported.

A 39-year-old from Kitchener is facing six weapons-related charges.