Reported street racing on Hwy. 7/8 leads to transport crash
A vehicle that reportedly crashed into a transport truck on Hwy. 7/8 in Kitchener after street racing. (Twitter: Sgt. Kerry Schmidt OPP) (Sept. 7, 2019)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 7, 2019 4:16PM EDT
Police are looking for witnesses or dashcam video of a Hwy. 7/8 street race that led to a collision with a transport truck.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted on Saturday that two vehicles were racing along the highway in Kitchener around noon.
Police say a Dodge Challenger lost control and collided with a transport before hitting the centre median.
A second vehicle described as a black car fled the area.
In pictures posted by Schmidt, the Challenger could be seen on a tow truck in the parking lot of Kitchener’s Sunrise Centre.
No word yet on injuries or charges.
Cambridge OPP appealing for witnesses/dashcam video after two vehicles were racing along Hwy 7/8 in Kitchener today at 12pm. Dodge Challenger lost control and collided with a transport, then the centre median. The 2nd vehicle, a black car, fled the area. Call OPP 519-654-0150 ^lb pic.twitter.com/eufczIjUMa— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) September 7, 2019