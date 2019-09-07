

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Police are looking for witnesses or dashcam video of a Hwy. 7/8 street race that led to a collision with a transport truck.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted on Saturday that two vehicles were racing along the highway in Kitchener around noon.

Police say a Dodge Challenger lost control and collided with a transport before hitting the centre median.

A second vehicle described as a black car fled the area.

In pictures posted by Schmidt, the Challenger could be seen on a tow truck in the parking lot of Kitchener’s Sunrise Centre.

No word yet on injuries or charges.