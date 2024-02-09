KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Remains in Guelph park identified, police lay murder charge

    Share

    Human remains found in a Guelph have now been positively identified as belonging to a missing 62-year-old man.

    Police also say another man has been charged with his murder.

    Mike Galizzi was last seen Dec. 6 in downtown Guelph and was reported missing two days later.

    In the weeks since he went missing, police repeatedly asked for tips from the public to help find him.

    Galizzi was last seen wearing a dark parka and snow pants. He also used a walker.

    On Feb. 1, remains were discovered in Preservation Park near Edinburgh Road and Gordon Street.

    Police said they couldn’t immediately identify the person or the manner of their death.

    Guelph police outside Preservation Park on Feb. 2, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

    On Friday, police confirmed that the person they found was Galizzi.

    A 27-year-old Guelph man, who has not been identified, has been charged with second-degree murder and committing an indignity to a human body.

    Police also said the two men knew each other.

    The accused is set to appear in a Guelph court on Saturday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News