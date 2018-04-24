

CTV Kitchener





Human remains found in the Grand River on Saturday do belong to three-year-old Kaden Young.

Provincial police said Tuesday that autopsy results confirmed that the remains are the body of Young, who was last seen Feb. 21.

Young’s mother told police that her van became caught up in the river as it swelled its banks near their home community of Waldemar.

She reported that she had been able to pull her son to safety, but lost his grip on him as the river raged.

The boy’s disappearance prompted a large-scale search by police and hundreds of volunteers.

Young’s remains were found by a man fishing at the Belwood Bridge, about 13 kilometres downstream of Waldemar.

A vigil in Young’s memory has been organized for 8 p.m. Wednesday at the bridge. A funeral will take place May 5 at the Compass Church in Mono.