Relay to End Parkinson’s makes a stop in Guelph

Teams are taking part in a two-wheeled trek across southwestern Ontario to raise awareness about the benefits of exercise for people with Parkinson’s Disease.

It’s a movement disorder of the nervous system, and a condition that can be very isolating.

Participants of the Relay to End Parkinson’s, however, are on a mission to change that.

Steve Iseman was diagnosed with the condition 11 years ago. He helped start the Spinning Wheels initiative, which led to the creation of the Relay to End Parkinson’s.

Teams are now making their way across Canada.

“It’s coming up to 12,000 kilometres so far,” Iseman said, at Thursday’s stop on the University of Guelph campus.

The goal is to connect people with Parkinson’s while also encouraging exercise.

“We're trying to enliven and collect these voices,” he explained.

At the Guelph stop, participants met with associate professor Philip Millar and members of his research team.

Millar has studied the benefits of exercise on those with Parkinson’s and Iseman was one of his case studies.

“Exercise is medicine,” Millar said.

His most recent study found that shorter, more intense exercise was just as beneficial as longer stints for those with the disease.

“Both groups had about a 25 per cent improvement in their motor symptoms. So a very significant improvement in their quality of life, in Parkinson's symptoms,” said Millar.

Iseman has noticed improvements in his health.

“When I am on a bike, my symptoms seem to vanish, and I feel great,” he admits.

Toronto resident Li Jiang took up riding three years ago and said being on her bike brings her joy.

“Cycling changed my life,” she said. “With Parkinson’s, many people retreat from their life. They retreat from social interactions. They don't work anymore. They don't really engage with people anymore. But with cycling, it opened my world.”

From Guelph, cyclists will continue their journey through Ontario, ending the relay in Ottawa on Sept. 28.

“The more I cycle, the more I love it. I just feel free, so free on the bike,” Jiang said.

They plan to share their stories along the way in hopes others will be inspired to get active.