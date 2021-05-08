KITCHENER -- Health officials are reporting 105 new cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region on Saturday, a day after adding just 54 to the running total.

The Saturday afternoon dashboard update also shows just 66 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours. This number often differentiates from the increase of the running total due to data catchup and cases from previous time periods being identified.

In a tweet, the Region of Waterloo specified that 29 cases added to Saturday’s total count were prior cases identified as part of data cleaning.

Twenty-nine cases added to our total case count on the Waterloo Region COVID-19 summary dashboard were prior cases identified as part of data cleaning. /1 pic.twitter.com/ZXjNUQLNhW — Region of Waterloo Public Health (@ROWPublicHealth) May 8, 2021

There are 108 more cases considered resolved, while the active case count has gone down by one.

Another patient has died from the virus, bringing this total to 254.

Health officials have identified 21 more cases as variants of concern. Of those, 20 are the B.1.1.7 variant (first detected in the U.K.) and one is the P.1 (first detected in Brazil).

There are six fewer hospitalizations and two less people being treated for the virus in the ICU.

The number of active COVID-19 facility outbreaks in the area has gone up by three. The online dashboard shows that outbreaks at an unnamed medical office, an unnamed congregate setting, and the third floor of St. Mary’s Hospital have been declared in the past 24 hours.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 14,726 confirmed cases, 13,961 resolved, 2,283 variants of concern, 1,993 B.1.1.7 variants, two B.1.351 variants (first detected in South Africa), 17 P.1 variants, 497 active cases, 46 hospitalizations, 35 in the ICU, and 16 active outbreaks.

In Ontario, health officials confirmed 2,864 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday after officials reported infection totals above the 3,000 mark on Thursday and Friday.

Health officials also reported that 25 more people have died due to COVID-19. In total, the province has seen 8,261 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

The province deemed 3,596 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Saturday, bringing Ontario’s number of recovered patients up to 447,938.