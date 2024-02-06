Region of Waterloo looking for new spaces for child-care
On the heels of a decision to look for regionally-owned lands and buildings that could be used for housing, the Region of Waterloo is now also exploring whether any could be used for new child-care centres.
At a committee meeting Tuesday, councillors approved a recommendation from staff to consider using regionally owned buildings, lands and housing developments to create more non-profit child-care spaces.
Staff will also consult with area municipalities, school boards, universities, colleges and hospitals to see if they have buildings that could be used.
“Last session we made a motion to look at all regional land through a housing lens, and now I can also see that we need to include the child-care lens looking at all our buildings,” Coun. Pam Wolf said.
9,200 kids on region’s child-care waitlist
The region currently has child-care spaces for only 32 per cent of kids under four years old – 9,200 children are waitlisted, according to a staff report.
The region’s director of children’s services, Barb Cardow said the waitlist has grown by 115 per cent since the announcement of $10-a-day child-care in 2022.
“There has always been a shortage of childcare, however many people did not even consider licenced child-care because, in most cases, they just felt they couldn’t afford it. Now that it’s more affordable, that has increase the demand,” Cardow told council.
Under the $10-a-day agreement, the region has a target to create 3,725 new licenced child-care spaces by 2026. That would provide coverage for 37 per cent of children.
As for progress on the $10-a-day part, Cardow said the region is “not there yet,” but parents are paying around half of what they did in March 2021.
Lack of land major barrier
Cardow said regional staff have been consulting with non-profit operators, who say lack of affordable land or space is a major issue.
“It seems that besides the workforce, a significant barrier is accessing land – affordable, appropriate land or buildings – that are suitable for licenced childcare,” she said.
Child-care spaces could be created through renovating existing buildings or exploring modular/portable-based structures, the staff report said.
The committee’s decision still needs to be ratified at a regular council meeting.
Staff are expected to report back on what they find later this year.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Harry arrives in London after father King Charles III's cancer diagnosis
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was 'shocked and sad' to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early.
Here's what international students wished they knew before coming to Canada
International students are faced with the realities of high costs of living, tuition and lack of employment in Canada. Here's what they wished they had known before moving here.
Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case, U.S. appeals court says
A U.S. federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump can face trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting the former president's claims that he is immune from prosecution.
Kenyan cult leader charged with murder of 191 children
Kenyan Christian cult leader Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and 29 other suspects were charged with the murder of 191 children on Tuesday morning by the Malindi High Court.
Joly says Canada will sanction Hamas leaders, wants more aid to reach Gaza Strip
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will sanction leaders of Hamas in response to its brutal attack on Israel last year.
Tropical New Brunswick home to Dr. Seuss-like tree from around 350 million years ago
An enigmatic fossil uncovered seven years ago in a New Brunswick quarry has been found to reveal an extinct tree with a narrow trunk and a top like a pompom, a remnant from a time before dinosaurs walked the Earth.
'Oh my God!': Out-of-control truck takes out gas station and causes explosion
A dash cam captured the moment a truck came barrelling through the pumps at a gas station in New Mexico, and caused an explosion.
Freezing rain in Maritimes; incoming storm for Ontario, Quebec
Snow that buried the Maritimes turned into freezing rain on Tuesday, while an incoming storm system is threatening other parts of Canada.
Ottawa announces new funding to tackle rent affordability and rising grocery prices
The federal government has announced $99 million in new funding to tackle rent affordability and $5 million in annual spending to help investigate rising grocery prices.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Loaded weapon seized during arrest in London
Several charges have been laid after police spotted a person wanted on outstanding warrants. On Saturday, officers saw the man getting out of a vehicle in the 200 block of Highview Ave. west near Commissioners Road.
-
Former London Knight dies following accidental overdose
Former Toronto Maple Leaf forward Jason Spezza says his younger brother Matthew has died of an accidental overdose.
-
OPP renew call for help in 25-year-old cold case
The fire department and police responded to an early morning house fire where Roger Smith and Wendy Haveron were found dead. Investigators determined the couple died from blunt force trauma and the fire at their home was deliberately set.
Windsor
-
Crash closes Amherstburg intersection
Windsor police have closed an intersection in Amherstburg after a crash.
-
Unattended candle blamed for Pierre Avenue fire
Windsor fire officials say an unattended candle caused a house fire on Pierre Avenue.
-
East end condo development gets rezoning nod from Windsor committee
A committee of Windsor council has recommended the rezoning of lands required for a 291-unit condominium development planned for east Windsor.
Barrie
-
Suspicious fire causes $150K damage to newly constructed homes in Bradford
Police are investigating suspected arson after a fire at two newly constructed homes in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Casino Rama adds new shows to its 2024 lineup
Casino Rama announced five new shows that tick every box, from country to rock to classical.
-
Crash in Bradford West Gwillimbury sends three to hospital
Two vehicles were involved in a crash in Bradford West Gwillimbury Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for missing Sudbury politician moves to Corsi Hill neighbourhood
It has been 10 days since Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, 62, vanished without a trace and now search efforts are being focused on the Corsi Hill area of town.
-
Company with huge real estate holdings in the north has $144M in debt, files for creditor protection
One of the largest owners of residential real estate in Ontario --with large holdings in northern Ontario – has filed for creditor protection after accumulating more than $144 million in debt.
-
Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.
Ottawa
-
Here are some tips on how to navigate the online world of personal finances
Budgeting and personal finances are currently trending on social media, where some people share information about what they do with their money online.
-
Truck strikes car, spills lumber load on Hwy. 17 in Ottawa Valley
A truck driver is facing charges after a truck collided with a vehicle and spilled its load of lumber on Highway 17 in the Ottawa Valley.
-
3 charged following cocaine, methamphetamine seizure in Mississippi Mills, Ont. by OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police says three people are facing drug related charges after a search warrant was executed in a home in Mississippi Mills, Ont..
Toronto
-
Video of suspects wanted in violent home invasion in Hamilton released by police
Police have released video footage of a group of suspects wanted in connection with a violent home invasion in Hamilton last weekend.
-
Update expected in Peel police's fight against extortion attempts targeting South Asians
Peel police are set to give an update on their new task force aimed at fighting extortion attempts against members of the region’s South Asian community.
-
Service resumes at GO station west of Toronto after suspicious package found
Service has resumed at Bronte GO Station in Oakville, Ont. after a suspicious package was found on the platform Tuesday morning.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Charlotte Cardin tops Juno noms with six, Talk and Daniel Caesar nab five
Montreal pop singer Charlotte Cardin leads the Juno Awards nominations with six, while Ottawa-born performer Talk and Toronto R&B singer Daniel Caesar tie with five nods.
-
'A lucky year': Fortune teller predicts as Montreal prepares to celebrate Lunar New Year
This Lunar New Year, the festivities in Montreal are going to be bigger and better than ever, according to Eva YiFang Hu, organizer of the Montreal Lunar New Year Festival.
-
Cote Saint-Luc seniors' home to close, 77 residents looking for housing
The King David seniors' home in Cote Saint-Luc has announced it is closing, leaving 77 residents searching for a new place to live.
Atlantic
-
Disruptions continue as N.S. emerges from under heavy snow
Cleanup in Nova Scotia could take days after more than a metre of snow piled up in some parts of the province over the weekend.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
A number of schools and universities in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. are closed Tuesday.
-
Ottawa announces new funding to tackle rent affordability and rising grocery prices
The federal government has announced $99 million in new funding to tackle rent affordability and $5 million in annual spending to help investigate rising grocery prices.
Winnipeg
-
Cyclist in critical condition following crash with vehicle: police
A cyclist has been taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Pembina Highway Tuesday morning.
-
Amazing Race Canada winners to appear in RWB's Romeo and Juliet
A pair of recent winners of the Amazing Race Canada are set to grace the stage as part of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s production of ‘Romeo and Juliet.’
-
Bar, vendor at Sherbrook Inn shut down, future uncertain
The future of a West Broadway drinking establishment is uncertain. The bar and vendor at the Sherbrook Inn are shut down. Signs say they are closed until further notice.
Calgary
-
Stolen vehicle rollover forces shutdown at Deerfoot and Stoney Trails
A rollover crash involving a stolen vehicle rollover has closed the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail at Stoney Trail S.E.
-
Palestinian-Canadian appears to post to social media after being reported missing in Gaza
Mansour Shouman, the Palestinian-Canadian reported missing in Gaza, appears to have posted to social media for the first time in weeks on Tuesday.
-
B.C. government stepping in on wine dispute with Alberta
The dispute fermenting between B.C. wineries and Alberta liquor stores has caught the attention of B.C.'s government.
Edmonton
-
Traffic reduced on 99 Street, power out after crash: police
Northbound traffic on 99 Street near 69 Avenue will be restricted to one lane Tuesday morning while a crash is cleaned up.
-
1 dead after train, minivan collide in Stony Plain
One person is dead after what police are calling a "serious collision" involving a van and a train in Stony Plain at the 50 Street railway crossing.
-
First responders, hockey coaches to face off this weekend in memory of the Fallen Four
Community members and first responders will come together later this week to honour four Mounties killed near Mayerthorpe almost two decades ago.
Vancouver
-
B.C. government stepping in on wine dispute with Alberta
The dispute fermenting between B.C. wineries and Alberta liquor stores has caught the attention of B.C.'s government.
-
Operator backs ending funding to private rooming hotels after B.C. fire inquest
The society that operated the Vancouver supportive housing building where a fire killed two people two years ago says it fully supports the recommendations from a coroner's inquest.
-
Vancouver Park Board votes in favour of hiring legal counsel to review mayor's dissolution plan
The Vancouver Park Board voted in favour Monday night of seeking legal counsel amid the mayor's efforts to eliminate it.