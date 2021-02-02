BRESLAU -- Like many air travel hubs across the country, the Region of Waterloo Airport has seen passenger traffic sharply decline, but that doesn't mean they're without activity.

Roughly 100,000 passengers fly through the airport in a normal year, but since the pandemic hit there has been at least a 90 per cent decline in those numbers.

The projected revenue for 2020 at the Region of Waterloo airport was $3.7 million, but by the end of November they had only received $2.7 million.

General manager Chris Wood says safe restart funding from the province helped cover losses in the past year.

Adjustments like delaying construct and design work for a future terminal expansion have also been made to help keep the budget afloat this year.

"We're trying to do things with the existing staff," said Wood. "There were some staff cutbacks as well.

"We don't have a lot of discretion over the costs."

The main source of revenue for the airport are now the 50 different tenants, with pilot training programs keeping the runways busy.

"The flying has rebounded very nicely," said Bob Connors, general manager for Waterloo Wellington Flight Centre. "Our fees are per plane and flat rate, ground rent, property taxes, and that kind of stuff."

The Great Lakes Helicopter and Rotar Services is another organization that's seen training increase at the airport.

"Our aerial work in support of agriculture is still ongoing and the maintenance on helicopters with our maintenance facility is ongoing as well," said general manager Dwayne Henderson.

Wood adds that other services are still happening to keep the runways active and revenue coming in.

"There are still cargo aircraft landings here," he said. "Air ambulance and MedEvac are still operating from here as well."

Landing fees and lease rates have also been increased and new fees like hot air balloon landing were introduced to help cover costs at the Region of Waterloo Airport.

Wood says no federal or provincial funding will be needed this year and there will be no additional cost to the taxpayers.