Region gives tour of hybrid encampment ahead of opening

Waterloo region residents were given the chance to tour the region’s new hybrid shelter just days before it is expected to open to house those living rough in the community.

The region said around 200 people came to the tour Tuesday afternoon, wanting to get a first-hand look at what the site and the homes look like.

Most who took the tour indicated they were impressed by what they saw and of the cabins and their many additions, such as heating and air conditioning.

“I’ve driven by it many times because I live in the neighbourhood, and I think it’s a very exciting program,” said resident Kathy Kibble. “I love how the people will have their own home, their own space, that they can lock the door and be safe and secure.”

But some people said they have some concerns about the location on Erb’s Road being so far from the city centres.

The hybrid shelter is located at 1001 Erbs Road and is a roughly 15-minute walk to the closest shopping center – which is the Waterloo Costco.

The closest grocery store that does not require a membership is Dutchie’s Fresh Market, which is just over a 22-minute walk.

“The location is far, and I know there are plans to have vans come out here, but that is a concern,” said resident Claire Smith.

In total there are 50 cabins nearly ready for residents to move into.

The region says they are hoping to have the first people moving in by the end of the month, but some last-minute construction is still underway.